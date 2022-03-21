Senator Nicholls has his remit, ready to serve from tomorrow | Loop Barbados

Gregory Nicholls was sworn in to Barbados’ Senate this morning.

The attorney-at-law is “elated” to serve for “a second occasion” in the Upper House and ready to make his contributions to the Estimates debate this week.

“I’d like to put on record my profound thanks to prime minister Mottley for asking me to fill the breach on this occasion.”

To which he added, that if not for PM Mottley, he would not have climbed the stairs to the hallowed halls of Senate on the first occasion either. He said “she threw me in at the deep end” and put him on the then prime minister Owen Arthur’s radar to be selected as a senator under his administration after he had turned down another opportunity.

However, today, March 21, he said that the circumstances surrounding his selection this time and this last government Senate post are not normal and well-known.

Acknowledging that the hope for another senator to be standing in his place today “did not come to past”, Nicholls said that he is still “reflective about the whole process.”

And he also confessed, “I’ve been given my remit, so to speak, on issues which the government would want stronger representation on.”

Serving from 2003 to 2008 as a Senator previously, he said that this 2022 environment is “different”.

Comparing then and now, he explained that the big issue of the day on his first call to serve was the single market and economy and now in the post-COVID period, he said that there have been recessions, climate change, changes in attitudes of government and “we’re seeing war and the effects of war and tactical aggression by states and the issues of small island states still are on the forefront. Sustainable development is going to be a much harder task for countries like Barbados. We still have to grapple with issues like economic growth. How do we pull people out of poverty? How do we protect rights of vulnerable people in the country and society and also be a champion for vulnerable groups and people elsewhere in the world? So it is much more complex but it is facilitated a lot more easily by technology and in the reach of technology and how we use technology to do what we have to do.”

But despite the “more challenging” task ahead, he assured, “It is an exciting time,” and he opined that his past experience and law degree will help him.