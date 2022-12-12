Senator Mallalieu congratulates Zane Maloney in Italy at FIA Gala Loop Barbados

The Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) has applauded the achievements of Formula 3 racer, Zane Maloney, following a whirlwind seven days in Europe for the 19-year-old Barbadian.

In addition to joining the Red Bull Junior Team as a Formula 1 reserve driver for 2023, and being crowned in Bologna, the FIA Rookie of the Year, the second-youngest circuit racing winner behind double World Champion Max Verstappan and the first from F3, Zane also collected trophies at ceremonies in London and Monaco.

The BMF President Senator Andrew Mallalieu, who was in Bologna, said:

“As a federation, we are very proud of what he has accomplished.

“About two years ago, we set ourselves the goal to have a Barbadian driver as a World Champion and Zane is continuing in that direction. It validates that what we’ve been doing is the right thing, from karting all the way through. We want to get young people involved at an early age and create an environment where our drivers, officials and volunteers can be their best.”

On Friday, December 9, in Italy, Zane was introduced to 1,000 guests including BMF President Mallalieu and Club Correspondent Jeanne Crawford, at the glittering FIA Prizegiving in Bologna as FIA Rookie of the Year. The winner is voted by the FIA Drivers’ Commission.

Past winners include Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, who will be joining the F1 grid in 2023, but the only two-time winner, Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc, was on hand to present the award.

The Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF), which is affiliated with the F?d?ration Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the F?d?ration Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) is the island’s governing body for motorsport.