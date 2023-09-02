Senator Boyce implores students with disabilities to aim for the stars Loop Barbados

Twenty-nine students with disabilities who are heading to secondary school this September are being encouraged to dream big as they embark on a new academic journey.

The Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs congratulated the students who completed this year’s Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination (BSSEE), also known as the 11-Plus, with an award ceremony at Bagnall Point Gallery, Pelican Craft Village on Friday, September 1.

During the ceremony, Government Senator Andwele Boyce urged the students to set a goal and reach for the stars.

“No matter how old you are, no matter what you are doing, this is what you should be aiming for – the stars.

I am going to encourage you this morning to define your goal. Whether it is to run like Sada or sing like Rihanna or cure cancer….Be clear what your goal is, it may change over the years and that is fine but find the things that you do well and let that take you to the stars. Each of us has special talents,” Boyce advised.

He offered the students invaluable tips for their transition, saying:

“I want you to never stop shining. Take up space. Answer that question, deliver that speech, ask that tough question and be there there will be days when your knees will shake and your voice may crack but do it anyway, your impact will be felt by the things that you put your head and your heart into.

“As you take onto this new journey into secondary school, I encourage you to take up space and never stop shining.”

“Make excellence a habit and sure excellence is not perfection. it is not always getting everything right but doing the best you can with what you have,” the Senator added.

Feature speaker, Minister Kirk Humphrey maintained that he was committed to breaking down the barriers which people with disabilities face.

“One thing that is clear to me is that we treat people with disabilities in this country at every level in an awful manner. If you look at the paper that came from the Commission [for Improving the Lives of Persons with Disabilities], when we looked at the education system, transportation, health, social care, I mean every category you name it, persons with disabilities were not treated well and we have to name it and we have to shame it,” said the Minister of People Empowerment.

He continued: “Currently by the end of September, we will have legislation in place to protect persons with disabilities, but also to empower them, to give them opportunity in this country to level what is right now a very uneven playing field.”