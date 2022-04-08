Senate set: Final two Senators know their purpose | Loop Barbados

Political scientist Dr Kristina Hinds and former Director-General of Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Dr Chelston Brathwaite have been sworn into Senate.

In the absence of an opposition, the two remaining Senate seats were selected for the first time by President Dame Sandra Mason to complete the slate of 21 according to the Barbados Constitution.

Dr Hinds and Dr Brathwaite were sworn in by the President today at State House in the presence of friends and family. President Dame Mason assured that the Senators will “do their best to serve this country”.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines, Dr Hinds expressed that she was “completely” surprised by the selection.

The reputable political scientist who is also a moderator on the popular talk radio show, Down to Brass Tacks, extended that she did not have a political agenda in assuming the post and she was an independent Senator. She was “happy and privileged” to be able to contribute to the development of Barbados.

“I really had no expectations. I was awaiting the President’s selection and I happened to be one of them. I am really happy and privileged to be considered and I just promise to do my best in this capacity,” Dr Hinds said.

She added that she hoped to bring a “critical eye” to the Senate and in the face of government policy.

“As I don’t think it is good for democracy for people to just rubber stamp anything, so I hope to bring a critical eye and sometimes it may mean opposing but not all of the time. Sometimes your critical eye allows you to agree.”

Former director-general of IICA and former Ambassador to China, Dr Chelston Brathwaite, asserted that he was committed to being a “voice of reason” and to serving in the interest of the Barbadians.

“In my role, I hope to bring to the table almost 50 years of experience in management, in agriculture security and in diplomacy. And in that context, I hope that given the challenging situation in which Barbados finds itself at the moment where are confronted by a global reality that they are in fact turbulent times, where the world faces the challenges of a pandemic, the challenges of a war, the challenges of climate change, that we will be able to fashion a way forward for Barbados that allows us to build resilience to develop social equity in our country to be able to define Barbados as a leading country among the small island developing states.”

Dr Brathwaite shared that he will be paying special attention to food security and the agricultural sector during his tenure. He highlighted that the island’s food insecurity was a concerning issue – almost 75 per cent of consumed goods are imported.

“One of the things I would wish to challenge is food security because as you know we are a very food insecure nation….

“As Barbados becomes a sovereign nation among the nations of the world, we must do better in terms of our food security because at the end of the day, he who feeds you, can manipulate you. Whereas, if you produce your own food, you support your own people, your own farmers and you have a sense of dignity,” he stated.