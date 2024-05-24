Seminars on rights and responsibilities in employment arena Loop Barbados

In an effort to promote a greater degree of legislative awareness and labour-management cooperation, the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector will host two seminars next month, under the theme “Rights and Responsibilities in the Employment Arena”.

The seminars will be conducted by the Labour Department and will cover the Employment Rights Act and Employment (Prevention of Discrimination) Act on Tuesday, June 18, and the Holidays with Pay Act and Employment Sexual Harassment (Prevention) Act on Wednesday, June 19.

Both seminars will be conducted in the Main Conference Room, 2nd Floor East, Warrens Office Complex, Warrens, St Michael, from 8:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

Interested persons may register online at the Ministry’s website by the link provided, or by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]. The deadline for registration is Wednesday, June 12.