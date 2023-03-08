Selah wins Everything Bajan comp at Holetown Festival with Massy Loop Barbados

The North wins!

Selah Primary School in St Lucy won this year’s school’s costume making competition at the Holetown Festival.

Under the theme ‘Everything Bajan’ Selah brought a design that told everyone who they are while showing how creative they could be without being destructive to the environment. Their self -titled piece, SELAH, celebrated the institution’s accomplishments throughout the years and featured their parish’s main attractions. Both recycled items and renewable materials were used to create the costume.

As part of the Massy Group’s centennial celebrations, the Integrated Retail Portfolio continued their partnership with the Holetown Festival and sponsored this year’s competition.A team from Massy Stores and Massy Distribution, led by Assistant Vice President of Human Resources Dionne Walcott presented the principal Maxine Husbands with their first prize of a 50″ smart TV.Husbands told the Massy Group team:

“The smart TV would be utilised in the school’s IT room, and it would be helpful to the teachers in enhancing the students’ lessons. The TV will also be used by the school to support their robotics and coding programme.”