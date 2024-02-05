Section of Rockley Road closed until February 9 Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
MTW to repair a damaged section of the road and cast a concrete slab

Rosemary Forde

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A section of roadway in Rockley, Christ Church, in the vicinity of Chefette Resaturant, will be closed for one week to facilitate urgent repairs by the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW).

The MTW announced that their Prince Road Depot will repair a damaged section of the road and cast a concrete slab, therefore the road will be closed until Friday, February 9. 

Residents and motorists seeking access are asked to use the road just before Rockley Meadows, if coming from Rendezvous area. 

MTW also stated that the entrance to Chefette Rockley will still be accessible to the restaurant’s customers.

