Despite the limited capacity at the Usain Bolt Stadium, the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has advised that all public secondary schools will be closed on Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22.

The Ministry has indicated this is to facilitate maximum participation in the Barbados Secondary Schools’ Athletic Championships (BSSAC), to be held over the two-day period.

School will resume on Monday, March 25.