Secondary principals to parents of 11-plus sitters: Use break wisely | Loop Barbados

Secondary school principals are appealing to the parents of students who recently sat the Barbados Secondary School’s Entrance Examination (BSSEE) to help give them a leg up when they commence the next phase of their educational journey.

Speaking to Loop after the BSSEE also known as the Common Entrance or 11-Plus Exam, two principals stressed that it was important that parents prepare their children for the secondary schools transition.

Principal of the Princess Margaret Secondary School Dr Wendy Lewis stressed that parents should encourage their children should read more during to the break.

“I think that parents should ensure that the children do some additional reading before they come back in and not just let them play for the whole vacation.

“They should get back into their books before the time,” she added.

Acting Principal of The Lodge School Robin Douglas encouraged parents to mentally prepare their children for the changes which occur from primary to secondary school, which may seem simple but for them are major.

“Secondary school differs in that they are many more subjects done by secondary school students and one of the transition difficulties that primary school students have is getting used to the movement, they’re not in one class, they often have to get up and move from place to place and to subject to subject.”

And with some guardians not putting a huge focus on Parents-Teachers Associations, especially in these post-COVID times, he explained that it takes a combined effort between teacher and parent to help the children along their journey.

“They’ll have multiple teachers, whereas in primary school they may have one main teacher and a few specialists, but in secondary school everybody is a specialist teacher, so the child may come home and talk about 12 or 13 different teachers etc and that can be a bit overwhelming sometimes for the children especially during the end of year exams.

“So what I would tell parents is to make sure that they let their children know it’s going to be quite different. They’re going to have a lot of different subjects to concentrate on and work hard at and I want to insist that parents do their utmost to work with the school that their child passes for and to form a good team with the teachers at that school, because it’s a combined effort to get the children to move on.”