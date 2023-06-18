Second Westward-moving area of interest being monitored by BMS Loop Barbados

Second Westward-moving area of interest being monitored by BMS Loop Barbados
Conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for slow development later this week

Another area of disturbed weather centered near 9N 24W has the attention of the Barbados Meteorological Services currently.

In a statement prepared by the BMS Director Sabu Best and released today, Monday, June 19, at 5am, it is stated, disorganized showers associated with another area of interest in the far eastern Atlantic are closely being monitored by the BMS.

Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for the slow development of this system later this week as the system tracks westward at 10 to 15mph behind the area of disturbed weather currently located along 38W.

There are NO watches or warnings in effect for Barbados.

