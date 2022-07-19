Second tropical wave to affect the island on July 20 | Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Second tropical wave to affect the island on July 20
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Barbados News

A surface to mid-level ridge will re-build across the island by Wednesday night

Loop News

1 hrs ago

Radar imaging for rainfall on July 19 at 2pm (Source: Met Office)

A tropical wave will be affecting the island on July 20.

This is the second tropical wave to affect the island in just as many days.

Today, July 19, a tropical wave is set to pass to the south of the island. Meanwhile, tomorrow, Wednesday, the Barbados Meteorological Services says that residents and visitors on island can expect mostly cloudy to overcast with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers as a tropical wave will be affecting the island.

By Wednesday evening and night, a surface to mid-level ridge will re-build across the island and the general forecast predicted is a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few intermittent scattered light showers.

