Second taxi operator killed in two days Loop Jamaica

A second taxi operator was killed in two days as the public transport sector reels from the reality that some 58 cab drivers were murdered nationally last year.

The latest victim was shot dead by a gunman at the Naggo Head Transport Centre in Portmore, St Catherine on Thursday morning.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Ansel Thomas of Greater Portmore in the parish.

It was reported that around 11am, Thomas was standing beside a white Toyota Probox motorcar soliciting passengers when he was approached by a man on foot, who was armed with a firearm.

The police said the man opened gunfire at Thomas, hitting him in the head.

The man then escaped on foot in the area.

Yesterday, the police were investigating the murder of 32-year-old taxi man Javon Ferguson, who was discovered slumped over the steering wheel of the vehicle he operated along a roadway in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew.

He had been was shot in the head.

Ferguson was taken by concerned residents to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

No motive has so far been established for the killing.

NewsAmericasNow.com