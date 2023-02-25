Second quake in North Caribbean 14 hours after 5.4 event Loop Barbados

Another quake has struck off St Kitts and Nevis.

There was 5.4 quake earlier in the day on Friday, February 24, but yesterday evening’s event was a 3.6 at a depth of 8 km.

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-23 5:18 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 3.6

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.94N

Longitude: 61.05W

Depth: 8 km

NEARBY CITIES:

Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 128 km, NE

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 195 km, NNE

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis, 200 km, NE

*distance and direction to epicenter

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.