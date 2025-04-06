Second child dies of measles as Texas outbreak worsens

A second child has died from measles as an outbreak of the the highly contagious virus continues to grow in western Texas.

The school-aged child was not vaccinated, had no underlying health conditions and was in hospital suffering complications from measles, Aaron Davis, the vice president of UMC Health System, told the BBC.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has faced a backlash over his handling of the outbreak, will reportedly head to Texas this week in the wake of the death.

The state reported more than 480 cases of measles this year as of Friday, a jump from 420 earlier in the week. The outbreak has extended to neighbouring states.

“This unfortunate event underscores the importance of vaccination,” Mr Davis said in a statement. “Measles is a highly contagious disease that can lead to serious complications, particularly for those who are unvaccinated.”

The child – an eight-year-old girl – died early on Thursday of “measles pulmonary failure”, according to the New York Times, which was the first to report after obtaining hospital records.

The BBC has contacted the state health department and the US Department of Health and Human Services for confirmation. Both agencies did not list the death in their case counts on Friday.

In February, an unvaccinated six-year-old girl in the local Mennonite community was the first child to die of measles in the US in a decade. In March, an unvaccinated man died in New Mexico after contracting the virus, though his cause of death is still under investigation.

The US has recorded more than 600 cases of measles this year, many related to the outbreak that began in western Texas. Cases in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas are likely linked to the original outbreak, public health experts say.

Nearly all the cases are in unvaccinated people.

The virus – which can cause a fever, red rash, cough and other symptoms – is associated with a host of complications, including pneumonia, brain swelling and death.

The US declared measles eliminated from the country in 2000. But outbreaks have grown since then with a rise in anti-vaccine sentiment.

Two shots of the immunization – proven safe – are 97% effective at preventing the virus and reduce severe infections. To achieve herd immunity – when enough of a group is immune to a disease, limiting its spread and protecting the unvaccinated – around 95% of the population must have the shots.

The outbreak originated in a religious community that strongly rejects vaccines. Local health officials in western Texas have told the BBC they have seen limited progress in attempts to improve vaccination rates.

Meanwhile, Kennedy’s response to the worsening outbreaks has been muted.

At first, as cases began to spiral, he described the situation as “not unusual”. He changed his tune after the first child measles death, but stopped short of recommending that parents vaccinate their children. He instead encouraged them to talk to their doctors about the shot, language public health experts have criticized.

The vaccine sceptic has also at times promoted Vitamin A as a treatment for measles, which doctors say should only be provided in certain cases under the guidance of a physician.

In Lubbock, Covenant Children’s Hospital has treated several children for Vitamin A toxicity after they were sent to the hospital for measles complications. (BBC News)