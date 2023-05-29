Search on for missing 13-year-old girl Loop Barbados

Hailey Naomi Taliah Howard is missing.

Police have3issued an appeal to the public for assistance with the search for the 13-year-old of Lower Carters Gap, Enterprise, Christ Church.

Howard was last seen by her relative just after midnight on May 28, 2023.

Hailey is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and slim. She has a big forehead and a light skin complexion. She wears her hair in a short locs hairstyle, with some orange and bleach. She has a pleasant demeanor.

She was last seen by her 40-year-old uncle Shane Gravesande of Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, St Michael at his residence about 12:25 am on May 28, 2023. At the time she was wearing a yellow shirt with a design and a distressed blue pants with cuts over the knees.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hailey Naomi Taliah Howard is asked to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

Missing Hailey Howard