Sean Paul Announces US Tour Dates For “Scorcha Tour”

Jamaican music icon and multi-award-winning Dancehall artiste Sean Paul has announced the full schedule of his upcoming Scorcha tour slated to commence on April 22.

It has been almost two years since Sean Paul last hit the stages due to the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has caused to the entertainment industry worldwide. Now that the space is slowly returning to normalcy, he is eager to pick up where he left off.

He has been known to voice his frustration recently about not being able to connect with his fans via live performances, and his relief was expressed in a recent release from his camp previewing the upcoming tour dates.

“Returning to the stage following two years since touring due to the pandemic, Paul is eager and excited to reconnect with his fans live and in person,” the release noted.

The United States tour follows his United Kingdom tour, which he announced late last year and is expected to begin on April 11, a few weeks before the beginning of his performances in the US. It will be his first time performing in the UK since 2019, when he headlined the Glastonbury Festival. In the midst of these performances, his album Scorcha WILL BE RELEASED, following much anticipation from the artiste’s local and international fanbase.

Originally, the album was to be released last year may, but due to unexpected difficulty concerning clearing rights of the stars expected to be on the album, it was pushed back to early 2022.

“With the release of the single Scorcha, produced by Chimney Records, and then the music video which was received very well, I had wanted to have the album out. Sometimes I speak because I want it to get there but I had to wait so I must apologize to everyone who was looking out for it,” Sean Paul said in an interview following the delay last year.

The project features collaborations from the likes of dancehall star Stylo G, Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo, American rapper Nicky Jam and Jamaican hitmakers Jada Kingdom and Junior Gong. Shenseea and Gwen Stefani are also expected to feature in a major hit song titled Light My Fire, which many anticipate will be a mega-hit.

With the impending release of his new album and a return back to the live scenes with his many Dancehall fans, 2022 looks set to be a promising year for Paul and his team.