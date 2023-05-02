Sean Paul and Beres Hammond Link Up For First Collaboration “Rebel Time”

Sean Paul and Beres Hammond are over the moon about their new collaboration.

The unlikely duo came together for a collaborative effort that they seem to be quite excited about. Beres and Sean Paul took to Instagram this week to announce the impending release in a shared post. The video shows the collaborators in the studio jamming to the unreleased track. While the clip is silent, it is clear to see that the track has a vibe based on the old school stepping that the two were showing off.

“We got the one an only Beres Hammond on our new chune #RebelTime dropping May 5th, when was the last time U heard a lovers rock record like this?” Sean Paul wrote in the caption. The new song titled “Rebel Time” marks the first ever collaboration between the two artists and is slated to be released this Friday (May 5).

Producer Dre Day, who is known for his work on Koffee’s “Toast” and other tracks on her Grammy-winning EP, also shared the video clip on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote, “Was a vybe mixing this record with two legend #RebelTime out May 5th #seanpaul #bereshammond.”

Beres is a longtime coveted collaborator, as his timeless vocals have kept his name among the best in the business for decades. Following the success of his joint tracks with Popcaan – including “God is Love,” which has amassed over 21 million views on YouTube since its March 2021 release – there is certainly a renewed interest in collaborating with the 67-year-old legend, especially among the younger folk in reggae and dancehall music.

Fans are already excited about the new collaboration between Beres and SP, not only because this is their first one but because the unlikely duo is a recipe for fire. In response to the announcement, Dutty Paul’s Instagram followers were sure to drop a ton of fire emojis in the comment section. “MAAAAAD TING,” one fan wrote. “Bring it back (praise emoji),” another fan wrote, encouraging the old school vibes.

Mark your calendars for what one producer (Kirk “Koolface” Ford) says is something “the culture needed this badly.” The new track, “Rebel Time,” is set to be released on Friday under Ineffable Records.