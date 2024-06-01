Sean Kingston Booked Into Jail In Florida On $1 Million Fraud Charges

Sean Kingston was extradited from California and booked into Broward County Jail over the weekend, where he is now facing fraud and theft charges amounting to around $1 million.

Kingston was arrested late last month in San Bernardino, California, after sheriffs raided his Southwest Ranches home in Miami and arrested his mother, Janice Turner, 61, over allegations that they operated an elaborate scheme to defraud various businesses and individuals. Turner was slapped with almost a dozen charges but was released a week ago on a $160,000 bond.

Sean Kingston, 34, has now been formally charged alongside his mother. Details of the charges reveal that he and his mother operated and benefitted from a fraud scheme that scammed victims of more than $1 million for goods and services.

Details of the charges against Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, were released on Monday morning before he appeared before a judge. He is charged with obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud. The details about the charge are that he organized a scheme to defraud victims of over $50,000.

The singer is facing four separate charges for fraud/misrepresentation—using another’s ID without consent to commit fraud of over $50,000. The details allege criminal use of personal identification information.

The “Beautiful Girls” artist is also facing one count of grand theft of $20,000 – $100,000 and two separate counts of grand theft of $100,000 or more.

Kingston is also facing a fraud – insufficient funds check makes utter issue greater than $150 and a final charge for a probation violation or community control/felony. The details of the final charge allege that he trafficked stolen property.

In the meantime, Kingston’s bond for each offense has been set at $100,0000 (each offense at $10,000).

The charges are reportedly connected to a number of allegations made by businesses that Kingston and his mother scammed money, jewelry, a Cadillac Escalade, a luxury bed, electronics, and other things between October 2023 and March 2024 by exaggerating his financial status as an artist and his connections to the businesses. However, after failing to fulfill his promises, he became unresponsive in paying up or returning the items.

The warrants claim that the jewelry, which featured a Patek Phillipe watch and other items, was valued at $500,000, $200,000 from Bank of America, $160,000 from an Escalade dealer, more than $100,000 from First Republic Bank, and $86,000 for a custom luxury bed.

