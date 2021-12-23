‘Scratch’ in custody less than 24 hours after police notice | Loop Barbados

Troy Agard is in police custody one day after a notice was issued saying that he was wanted by the Barbados Police Service.

Troy Andre Fabian Agard alias ‘Scratch’ or ‘La’ of 1st Avenue Gooding Road, Station Hill, St Michael was the subject of a wanted person bulletin issued on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, in connection with investigations into several serious criminal matters

The Barbados Police Service is today thanking the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter. “We look forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect, and reassure,” said the police press statement.