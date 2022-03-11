Scotiabank’s female leaders hold a Big Sister Talk | Loop Barbados

In celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) 2022, female members of Scotiabank’s Senior Leadership Team shared ideas and experiences with young girls in the I am a Girl’s Adopt-a-Girl Programme on Wednesday.

Through a virtual Big Sister Talk, Scotiabank managing director Suzette Armoogam-Shah; senior manager and HR partner Dawn Jemmott-Lowe and Marsha Trotman, senior manager of AML Risk Advisory & Sanctions engaged in an open dialogue with girls age 15-18, focused on the theme of IWD 2022 – #BreakTheBias.

The young women were able to hear from the three female leaders about their real-life experiences and including how they overcame adversity, allowing the young women the opportunity to understand better, what steps can be taken to design a world where they are valued and celebrated.

“It was important to us to help facilitate this Big Sister Talk to share our journeys, insight and real-life experiences” indicated Suzette Armoogam-Shah. “It’s great to be given the opportunity to lead by example, helping to pave the way for future generations and as such, giving back some of our time to help these young women has been extremely rewarding” she continued.

Armoogam-Shah also spoke about the importance of allyship and encouraged the young women to come together to be active allies to each other and other women. “Supporting each other makes a huge difference in us moving forward. When we advocate for each other, we rise together” she commented.

Trotman highlighted the need to dedicate time to nurture relationships that will encourage you to be better, therefore helping to examine your own biasness and develop sisterhood. “Surround yourself with people who will help you grow as a person. Being challenged, rather than having every member in your circle agree with you on all points, is healthy” she stated.

When asked who inspires her to be bold, Jemmott-Lowe commented “My sons inspire me to be bold and I continue to set a good example for them on the value of women and how to treat women.”

The young women expressed their gratitude for the Big Sister Talk. A 17-year-old shared “sessions like these help the barriers down that we have in our minds” and an 18-year-old said: “Although I know times are changing, sessions like this gives you an idea of what to expect and how to move forward in various situations, especially when it comes to jobs.”