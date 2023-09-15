Scotiabank retains Barbados’ Best Digital Bank for 3rd year in a row Loop Barbados

Scotiabank has been named Barbados’ Best Consumer Digital Bank 2023 by Global Finance (New York) for the third consecutive year. Also, for the first time, Global Finance has awarded the Bank in the sub- category for the Best Mobile Banking App in the country.

Winning banks were selected based on the following criteria: strength of strategy for attracting and servicing digital customers, success in getting clients to use digital offerings, growth of digital customers, breadth of product offerings, evidence of tangible benefits gained from digital initiatives, and web/mobile site design and functionality. Sub-category winners were selected based on the relative strength and success of those web products and services.

“With artificial intelligence and machine learning rapidly advancing, the standards for the best digital offerings are constantly evolving,” said Joseph Giarraputo, founder and editorial director of Global Finance. “Global Finance’s Best Digital Bank awards honor those financial institutions blazing the digitalization way.”

Suzette Armoogam-Shah, Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados commented: “We’re pleased to be recognised for our digital leadership, achieving the title of the Best Digital Consumer Bank in Barbados for the third consecutive year. We have come a long way and made significant investments in our digital transformation.

It’s also exciting that the Scotia Caribbean App has been named the Best Mobile Banking App. Our continuous automatic upgrades to App and its enhanced security and accessibility features help customers bank anytime, anywhere. Digital is truly a part of our DNA and we continue to offer innovative products and services and a customer-focused experience, achieving a 56 per cent Digital Adoption and an increase of 14 per cent in digital transactions year over year.

Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world and offers 35 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.