Scotiabank providing youth with real-life job experience Loop Barbados

Transitioning from a student to a young professional is not always simple. Students face challenges when entering and adjusting to the workplace.

To help ease this transition, for over two decades, Scotiabank has hosted the World of Work Programme, aimed at contributing to the career development needs of young people in Barbados by providing them with real life work experience.

After a two-year hiatus, impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions, a new cohort of interns were welcomed in 2022 in a revamped Programme over the June – August period.

During this time, 10 interns were exposed to assigned branches/departments and benefitted from workshops on topics such as Resume Writing and Interviewing Tips, Public Speaking, Financial Management and Business Etiquette.

Senior Manager HR Business Partner, Dawn Jemmott -Lowe, presents the World of Work Top Intern Award to Javier Husbands who was assigned to the Business Support Department with his certificate.

Dawn Jemmott – Lowe, senior manager HR Business Partner, Scotiabank emphasised the bank’s commitment to young people.

“We are guided by our core purpose: for every future and really aim to make an impact in the lives of young people, helping to provide opportunities so that they can reach their full potential and become economically resilient.

“The World of Work Programme not only enhances students’ professional growth and experience but also polishes their personal skills, providing them with practical experience, which cannot be fully simulated in the classroom.”

This year, the bank collaborated with University of the West Indies (UWI), Barbados Community College (BCC) and the Barbados Entrepreneurship Foundation (BEF) for young persons to participate in the Programme.

At the programme’s graduation, manager of Scotiabank Bridgetown Branch, Rico Layne, who is a past World of Work intern was the keynote speaker. Each intern made presentations on their experience before receiving their awards.

Top intern, Javier Husbands indicated “The programme was impactful and prepared me to see the greater value of time, effort, showing up to work on time and giving of your best” and Top Presenter, Tyanna Paris echoed these sentiments, stating “I think it is an amazing programme. It definitely prepared me for the world of work as I was able to make the connection between what was taught in school and what happened in the Bank.”