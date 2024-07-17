Scotiabank pledges $80 000 towards Junior Monarch competition

Perennial sponsor Scotiabank Barbados has reaffirmed its commitment to the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition, highlighting it’s transformative impact on young artistes across the nation.

For over 25 years, Scotiabank has been a steadfast supporter of the Junior Monarch Competition and has pledged $80,000 towards this year’s Junior Monarch.

This reinforces the company’s dedication to nurturing and empowering the next generation of Barbadian artistes.

Managing Director Suzette Armoogam-Shah reaffirmed the company’s continued support at a media launch recently.

During her address to an audience which included Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Carol Roberts and other officials from the NCF, Armoogam-Shah expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Foundation for its unwavering dedication competition.

She emphasized that such programmes are not only dear to Scotiabank, because they provide young artistes with a platform to hone their skills and gain valuable experience, but also because of it’s ability to foster resilience and create positive ripple effects on families, communities and the nation as a whole.

The Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition is known for its comprehensive approach to youth development, with participants benefitting from a range of developmental programmes and workshops.

One of these features Armoogam-Shah pledged her support to was the financial planning workshops.

The senior official also lauded this initiative for equipping young artistes with financial literacy skills needed for sustained success.

Armoogam-Shah stated:

“I am especially proud that we continue to work towards the elevation and enhancement of the programme throughout the financial planning workshops hosted. These aim to help our youth with knowledge of importance of savings, budgeting and investing.”

“We’re helping young people reach their full potential. That remains a key area of investment for [Scotiabank] as we seek to help them become more resilient. With the right support, our young people can unlock sustained success.”

Participants in the Junior Monarch competiton received tokens after the Financial Literacy Workshop.

The Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals will take place at the National Botanical Gardens this Saturday, July 20, 2024, at 7pm.

Finalists in the calypso category are in order of appearance:

N’kylaHailstormTrinityPotentReigning monarch SakarahKing KKhaleesiBit Bit

In the soca category they will appear in this order:

John BossLeilaniKariZarie BMr ShowmanJayden InnissLil Stathis

Admission is $10 for children and $25 for adults.

Tickets are available online on TicketPal.com and at the National Cultural Foundation, Lucky Horseshoe Warrens and Worthing, Abbeville Rockley, NU Look and CS Pharmacy Bridgetown, Emerald City Six Roads, Carlton Supermarket Black Rock, A&B Music Supplies Wildey, SmartStore Limegrove and Welches and Ah Touch of Class Lanterns Mall.

(PR/NCF).