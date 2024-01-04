Scotiabank pauses plans following Central Bank directive Loop Barbados

Scotiabank has announced that it will be pausing plans to impose a fee on online transfers to other banks or credit unions.

This comes 24 hours after the Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) issued a directive to commercial banks that fees are not to be charged on electronic transactions made through the automated clearing house (ACH), including the real-time payments (RTP) system.

In a statement issued on January 3, CBB stated any fees that are currently being charged should be discontinued immediately.

Earlier this week, Scotiabank said a BBD $1.25 fee will be applied on transactions from Feburary 1, 2024, however, they have since rescinded the decision.

“Scotiabank acknowledges the circular issued by the Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) and, in support of the CBB’s focus on fostering the development of electronic payments, has taken the decision to pause the implementation of a fee for electronic payments through Real-Time Payments (RTP) and Automated Clearing House (ACH) from Scotiabank accounts to other local banks or credit unions,” the bank said via a media release.