Scotiabank partners with Variety to provide speech therapy to kids Loop Barbados

Speech therapy plays an important role towards the holistic development in children.

It improves overall communication, enhances social skills and enables them to cope better with society and function in day-to-day life. Early intervention and treatment can significantly enhance the lives of children and allow them to better integrate into their environment. To help children get the support they need, Scotiabank has contributed to a Speech Therapy Project with Variety – The Children’s Charity at the Albert Cecil Graham Development Centre (ACGDC).

Under this Project, speech language therapy intervention will be provided at the ACGDC to enrich the lives of children, increase the effectiveness of the service and to assist in reducing the extended waiting list.

Marita Greenidge – Executive Director, Variety commented “We are considerably grateful for this donation from Scotiabank.

This support will aid in reducing the extensive waiting list for speech language therapy at the ACGDC. Treating speech and language defects can promote increased self-confidence, better academic outcomes and wider social acceptance for children receiving therapy. We are thankful that Scotiabank is so passionate about driving inclusivity and removing barriers to advancement. Variety believes every child deserves a limitless future and we are overjoyed to work with caring partners like Scotia who want to help build a brighter future for this island’s most vulnerable.”

Suzette Armoogam-Shah, Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados signalled the Bank’s ongoing support for developing young people.

“How we support children today will enable their success in the future. Furthermore, it is important for all children to be afforded the same opportunities so that they can go on to lead successful lives.

We are truly pleased to work with Variety on this Project helps ensure that children in need of speech therapy achieve their full potential, feel a sense of belonging in our communities, and may even go a step further in acting as source of inspiration to others.”