Scotiabank named Barbados’ Bank of the Year 2021 | Loop Barbados

Scotiabank has been named Barbados’ Bank of the Year 2021 by The Banker Magazine a Financial Times publication in London, UK.

Regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, The Banker’s Bank of the Year awards judge banks on their ability to deliver results, improve strategic positioning and enhance service to customers. As with the 2020 awards, this year, banks were also assessed on their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the second consecutive year Scotiabank has won the title of Bank of the Year, having also received the accolade in 2020. This award comes on the heels of another recognition – “Best Digital Bank 2021” by Global Finance in August 2021.

Commenting on the award from The Banker, Suzette Armoogam – Shah, Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados indicated: “I am so proud of how our employees and customers have navigated the challenges brought on by the pandemic. We have been able to successfully adapt banking through investments in technology to provide customers with safe and secure enhancements and products that enable faster, smarter banking”.

“I thank our customers for their continued loyalty, trust and confidence, as without them this recognition would not be possible. This award is also a reflection of the passion and dedication of our employees. I can’t thank them enough. In these difficult circumstances, they rose to the challenge and continued to deliver excellence for our customers,” she continued.

The Bank remains committed to continuous improvement. “We’re humbled by this award. A lot of work has gone behind it and we have made significant improvements on the digital front. As we look ahead, we will continue delivering for our customers, shareholders, and communities as we move the Bank forward, towards even greater success. While we achieved much in 2021, we remain committed to improvement, demonstrating to our customers and prospective customers, why we deserve their business. That means continuing to innovate, being proactive, and leading with a customer-first mindset,” Armoogam – Shah concluded.

This year, Scotiabank was also named the Bank of the Year 2021 in The Bahamas, Canada, Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Banker Magazine is the world’s longest running international banking magazine, recognized as a leading source of information on finance and investment around the globe. The Banker selects one winning bank for each of the 120 countries judged. Over 1,000 applications are collected, and judges select winning banks based on which ones they believe have made the most progress over the past 12 months