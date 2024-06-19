Scotiabank Junior Monarch Semifinals line-up announced

Semifinalists in this year’s Scotiabank Junior Monarch competitions have drew for their positions to determine their order of appearance when they face the judges on Sunday, July 7 at the National Botanical Gardens.

The two draws, for the calypso and soca categories, were held yesterday, Tuesday, June 18 during the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Media Launch and Draw at Scotiabank’s Warrens, St Michael branch. There were two position exchanges, one in each category. Three contestants had representatives pull on their behalf.

Contestants in the Calypso category pose with Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados Suzette Armoogam – Shah (centre) and Chief Executive Officer of the National Cultural Foundation Carol Roberts (left).

Event producer and Music Officer at the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Kevin Moore told those in attendance that there were interesting stories coming out of this year’s competition.

“We have five newcomers and 12 schools represented. We also have four self-penned pieces, which showcases the development of not only the singing and performance skills within this programme, but also the writing exponents as well. Further to that point, we have songs being written and arranged by former Scotiabank Junior Monarchs and Competitors, namely Kymorhi ‘Overcomer’ Trotman and Dondria ‘A@-lee-yah’ Forde,” he explained.

The NCF officer praised Scotiabank for their continued support. Present at the launch were Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados Suzette Armoogam – Shah; Chief Financial Officer, Scotiabank Barbados Kiyomi Daniel; and Chief Executive Officer of the National Cultural Foundation Carol Roberts.

Moore added:

“Throughout the course of this developmental programme, each participant will receive invaluable training and coaching in areas such as preparation for stage, vocal techniques, basic music business and financial planning. These sessions are executed in conjunction with Scotiabank, our long-standing sponsor and major supporter of the arts.”

The Junior Monarch competitors have benefitted from seasoned and established artistes such as The Most Honourable Stetson RPB Wiltshire, TC, Ian Webster, Mac Fingall, Lisa Howell and Rochelle Griffith. They have shared their knowledge and advised to facilitate artistes’ development and through the mentorship process, along Grateful Co as a former Scotiabank Junior Calypso Monarch.

Thirteen competitors in the calypso category and thirteen in the soca category will vie to be named a finalist. Seven finalists will be chosen to face the reigning monarchs. Should the monarchs not compete, eight finalists will be chosen. The two reigning monarchs are Calypso Monarch Sakara and Soca Monarch Tae.

The positions for Semifinalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch are as follows:

Calypso Category

Position #1: Kenzaz Walker (Bit Bit)- Put on a Show.

Position #2: Rashonna Browne (Shonna B)- Green

Position #3: Haylei Wise (Hailstorm)- Beautiful Nation

Position #4: Relissa Mitcham (N’Kyla)- Runaway

Position #5: Deyonte Brathwaite (Yonte)- School Days

Position #6: Alyssa Cumberbatch (Queen A)- A Prayer for the Youth

Position #7: Khalijah Kellman (Khaleesi)- Girl Unseen

Position #8: Charity Murrell (Charity)- Waste

Position #9: Kadarius Allen (King K)- Real Boys Does Cry

Position #10: Sabiah Gaskin (Sabiah)- Real Heroes

Position #11: Trinity Clarke (Trinity)- No Joke

Position #12: Rimiya Wilson (Majestic Maya)- We Need You

Position #13: Eden Murrell (Potent)-HOPE

Reserve: Joshua Gibson (Jo)- Giving Thanks

Soca Category

Position #1: Jade Roach (Leilani)- Home

Position #2: Kari-Anne Holford-Sam (Kari)- Sweet Pan

Position #3: Kymani Devonish (Mr Showman)- Ready

Position #4: Ranesha Stewart (Ranesha)- Stewart Road Call

Position #5: Joshua Oxley (Josh Ox)- Pandemonium

Position #6: Talisa Mottley (Talisa Mottley)- Put Down The Gun

Position #7: Joshua Blackman (Joshua B)- Taking It Down

Position #8: Israel Savoury (John Boss)- Heart Beat

Position #9: Sephon Sealy (Lil Stathis)- Bring It

Position #10: Rojani Shurland-Agard (Rojani Shurland-Agard)- Company

Position #11: Kyle Bishop (Twin Boy)- Obey

Position #12: Jayden Inniss (Jayden Inniss)- Welcome Home

Position #13: Jazarie Belgrave (Zarie B)-What’s Wrong with You?

Reserve: Taquan Jackson-Jones (Taquan)- Exercise

The Scotiabank Junior Monarch Tent 2 will be staged this Saturday, June 22 at the Queen’ s Park Steel Shed at 6pm. Admission is $10 for children and adults.

Tickets are available online on Ticketpal.com, at the National Cultural Foundation, Lucky Horseshoe Warrens and Worthing, Abbeville Rockley, NU Look and CS Pharmacy Bridgetown, Emerald City Six Roads, Carlton Supermarket Black Rock, A&B Music Supplies Wildey, SmartStore Limegrove and Welches and Ah Touch of Class Lanterns Mall.

