Scotiabank Junior Monarch semifinalists named Loop Barbados

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has announced the 25 semifinalists for the 2023 Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition.
The results, were tabulated by Pricewaterhouse Coopers, and sent to the offices of NCF Chief Executive Officer Carol Roberts, on Tuesday, May 30.
There will be 13 contestants vying for the top prize in Calypso category, meanwhile, 12 will compete in the Soca category.
CATEGORY: CALYPSO
Alyssa Cumberbatch Queen A – The Black Reality
Alyssa Harris Slay – Just Like These Women
Danesha Davis Danekia – Dear John
Destiny Murrell Destiny – Environment
Eden Murrell Potent – Can’t Lash We
Haylei Wise Hailstorm – Both Sides
Kadarius Allen King K – Dear God
Kenaz Walker The Mighty Bit Bit – Drugs and Disobedience
Khalija Kellman Khaleesi – De Bully
Kiara Drayton-Archer Mhizz Khibaba – Unity Is Strength
Relissa Mitcham Re Re – Tribute To My Granny
Sabiah Gaskin Sabiah – Your Creation
Sakarah Thomas Sakarah – Alexa
Reserve
Joshua King King Boy – Give Thanks
CATEGORY: SOCA
Jazarie Belgrave Zarie B – Get Active
Joshua Oxley Joshox – Push De Truck
Joshua Blackman Joshua B – Dis Sweet Festival
Kymani Devonish The Showman – We Doan Care
Ranesha Stewart Ranesha – Good Vibes
Rashad Applewhaite King Shad – Jam Down
Revenn Moseley YSR – Sweet Lime
Rimiya Wilson Majestic Miya We – Crop Ova
Rojani Shurland-Agard Rojani – Vacation
Sephon Sealy Lil Stathis – Fold In Half
Thierry Belgrave TiJay – Ah Feeling
Trinity Clarke Trinity – I Love Soca
This year the NCF will stage two Scotiabank Junior Monarch tents on Sunday, June 18 and Sunday, June 25 at the Steel Shed, Queen’s Park. The Semifinals will be held on Sunday, July 2 at the same location.
The Finals will be held on Saturday, July 15 at the National Botanical Gardens.