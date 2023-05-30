Scotiabank Junior Monarch semifinalists named Loop Barbados

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has announced the 25 semifinalists for the 2023 Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition.

The results, were tabulated by Pricewaterhouse Coopers, and sent to the offices of NCF Chief Executive Officer Carol Roberts, on Tuesday, May 30.

There will be 13 contestants vying for the top prize in Calypso category, meanwhile, 12 will compete in the Soca category.

CATEGORY: CALYPSO

Alyssa Cumberbatch Queen A – The Black Reality

Alyssa Harris Slay – Just Like These Women

Danesha Davis Danekia – Dear John

Destiny Murrell Destiny – Environment

Eden Murrell Potent – Can’t Lash We

Haylei Wise Hailstorm – Both Sides

Kadarius Allen King K – Dear God

Kenaz Walker The Mighty Bit Bit – Drugs and Disobedience

Khalija Kellman Khaleesi – De Bully

Kiara Drayton-Archer Mhizz Khibaba – Unity Is Strength

Relissa Mitcham Re Re – Tribute To My Granny

Sabiah Gaskin Sabiah – Your Creation

Sakarah Thomas Sakarah – Alexa

Reserve

Joshua King King Boy – Give Thanks

CATEGORY: SOCA

Jazarie Belgrave Zarie B – Get Active

Joshua Oxley Joshox – Push De Truck

Joshua Blackman Joshua B – Dis Sweet Festival

Kymani Devonish The Showman – We Doan Care

Ranesha Stewart Ranesha – Good Vibes

Rashad Applewhaite King Shad – Jam Down

Revenn Moseley YSR – Sweet Lime

Rimiya Wilson Majestic Miya We – Crop Ova

Rojani Shurland-Agard Rojani – Vacation

Sephon Sealy Lil Stathis – Fold In Half

Thierry Belgrave TiJay – Ah Feeling

Trinity Clarke Trinity – I Love Soca

This year the NCF will stage two Scotiabank Junior Monarch tents on Sunday, June 18 and Sunday, June 25 at the Steel Shed, Queen’s Park. The Semifinals will be held on Sunday, July 2 at the same location.

The Finals will be held on Saturday, July 15 at the National Botanical Gardens.