Scotiabank Junior Monarch finalists draw positions

The 16 finalists in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch competition have pulled their positions to determine the order of appearance at the big showdown.

The draw took place at Scotiabank, Broad Street yesterday, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

There were no exchanges after the numbers were pulled.

When the Finals come off next Saturday, July 20 at 7pm at the National Botanical Gardens, contestants will appear in this order:

Calypso Category

Given nameStage NameSong(1) Relissa MitchamN’kylaRunaway(2) Haylei WiseHailstormBeautiful Nation(3) Trinity ClarkeTrinityNo Joke(4) Eden MurrellPotentH.O.P.E(5) Sakarah ThomasSakarah(6) Kadarius AllenKing KReal Boys Does Cry(7) Khalijah KellmanKhaleesiGirl Unseen(8) Kenaz WalkerBit BitPut On A Show(R) Sabiah GaskinSabiahReal Heroes

Soca Category

Given NameStage NameSong(1) Israel SavouryJohn BossHeart Beat (2) Jade RoachLeilaniHome(3) Ranesha StewartRanesha StewartRoad Call(4) Kari-Anne Holford-SamKariSweet Pan(5) Jazarie BelgraveZarie BWhat’s Wrong With You?(6) Kymani DevonishMr ShowmanReady(7) Jayden InnisJayden InnisWelcome Home(8) Sephon SealyLil StathisBring It(R) Joshua BlackmanJoshua BTaking It Down

Persons are encouraged to log on to the NCF’s social media pages at The NCF Barbados, for information on the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals and all our other Crop Over activities.

(PR).