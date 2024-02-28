Scotiabank employees support Variety’s Gold Heart Pin Campaign Loop Barbados

Variety – The Children’s Charity of Barbados continues to undertake initiatives aimed at enriching the quality of life of children who are sick, disadvantaged or living with special needs. For over three decades, Variety’s Gold Heart Pin Campaign has been a key fundraiser for the charity.

Each year, Variety International collaborates with a major motion picture studio to create a pin inspired by a film or character. This year, the initiative, which has generated millions for children in need worldwide, spotlights Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mayhem. Pins are sold at a minimum donation of BBC $5.

Proceeds from this campaign are used to supportVariety’s Care Programme which provides essential medical care and health equipment to care for kids at home, in the community and in medical institutions. Over the past few weeks, Scotiabank employees have not only purchased pins but have also been volunteering their time to support sales of the pins at various retail outlets throughoutBarbados.

Scotiabank volunteer, Lynnette Brooks shared her experience. “It was a privilege to participate in a cause that will touch the lives of so many children and it was heart- warming to experience the reactions of persons wanting to be a part of the cause. I am proud to work for a Bank that recognizes the importance of partnering with a charity such as Variety, that plays an essential role in the lives of young children” she commented.

Executive Director and Chair of the Gold Hearts Committee, Variety, Marita Greenidge thanked Scotiabank for its contributions.

“We extend our sincerest appreciation to the dedicated Scotia employees for their invaluable support in selling hearts for our Gold Hearts Campaign. Your commitment not only helps raise vital funds for the Variety Care Programme but also spreads awareness about our key fundraising initiative. Volunteers like you are truly the backbone of our campaign, and your efforts are instrumental in its success, ensuring that we can continue providing essential care to those in need” Greenridge stated.

Members of the public are invited to support Variety’s Gold Heart Campaign. Pins will be on sale this weekend at Carter’s Wildey and Cost U Less (March 2) and Emerald City and Massy Oistins (March 3).