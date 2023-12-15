Scotiabank employees support NGOs during Christmas season Loop Barbados

During this festive time of year, Scotiabank employees recognise that the smallest act of kindness can make a material difference for those in need. In helping to support young people in the communities where they live and work, employees recently made donations to two local charitable organisations that are bringing joy to young women and girls and children with disabilities – Variety – The Children’s Charity and I am a Girl.

Suzette Armoogam Shah, Managing Director, Scotiabank (Barbados) Limited is joined by Ayana Moore and Michael Lorde of Scotiabank’s Employee Resource Group to present the donations of hygiene supplies to Raeann Flatts, Donor Relations Coordinator and Zoria Barker, Programming Coordinator, I am a Girl NGO.

Annually, Variety – The Children’s Charity provides Christmas gifts to children who are mentally, physically or financially disadvantaged. This year, Scotiabank employees donated gifts for children at the Ann Hill School. This school provides life skills and pre-vocational skills training to children with mental disabilities.

I am a Girl NGO is continuing its support of young women and girls over the Christmas season. Championed by Scotiabank’s Employee Resource Group, generous donations of hygiene supplies were made by employees. Items donated include sanitary napkins, toothbrushes, deodorants, body lotions/creams and many more hygiene related items.