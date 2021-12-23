Scotiabank donates hampers to two local charities for holidays | Loop Barbados

Scotiabank donates hampers to two local charities for holidays
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Scotiabank’s Andre Marshall helps Variety’s Roxanne Williams pack the donations for distribution.

The staff of Scotiabank Barbados partnered with two local charities to spread Christmas cheer this year.

The employees helped the members of I am a Girl Barbados to deliver care packages to the participants of the Adopt-a-Girl Programme on Saturday, December 18. During the pop up outreach initiative, Scotiabank employees also engaged the girls, playing Christmas-theme games.

Scotiabank’s Natalie Garraway presents a participant of the I am a Girl Barbados’ Adopt a Girl Programme with a care hamper consisting of school supplies and book vouchers, hygiene supplies and sanitiser kits.

Over the past week, Scotiabank employees also donated to Variety The Children’s Charity’s Holiday Gift Drive. Variety The Children’s Charity Barbados chapter annually brings the happiness and joy to disadvantaged and sick children during the Yueltide season.

The donations to Variety were handed over on Monday, December 20.

