Scotiabank customers to pay for online banking transactions Loop Barbados

From next month, Scotiabank Barbados customers will have to pay a fee to conduct transfers with other local banks or credit unions.

The commercial bank has announced that from February 1, a fee of BBD $1.25 will be applied with customers visit a branch or use Scotia OnLine Banking and the Scotia Caribbean App to transfer funds.

“We remain committed to invested in the development of our Digital Banking platforms to ensure that they are safe and user friendly; making your day-to-day banking needs more accessible.

Using real time payments (RTP) and automated clearing house (ACH) transfers offer you a convenient way to pay your child’s school fees, send money to your family, friends, nail-tech, plumber, hairdresser, and more.

Effective February 1st, 2024, a fee of $1.25 will apply when you visit the Branch or use Scotia OnLine Banking and the Scotia Caribbean App to transfer funds from your Scotiabank account to other local banks or credit unions,” Scotiabank said via a notice.

Transfers from Scotia-to-Scotia accounts, however, remain free.