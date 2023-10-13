Scotiabank continues to empower females on Int’l Day of the Girl Loop Barbados

As International Day of the Girl is observed on October 11, Scotiabank and I am a Girl NGO continues its partnership to help provide opportunities for girls to realise their full potential. The Bank has, for the third consecutive year, made a donation of US$30,000 towards the NGO’s Adopt-A-Girl Programme.

The Adopt-A-Girl Programme aims to support the most vulnerable 15–18-year-old girls towards their educational and social needs so that their academic and career goals may be realised. Some key provisions include educational study tools and scholarships, capacity building support, eliminating hygiene and food poverty, mental wellness and after-school support and supplemental lessons for exams.

Scotiabank’s partnership with I am a Girl goes beyond the financial contribution but has also seen employees volunteer their time and share their expertise and knowledge with the girls in the form of capacity building workshops, including job interview tips, leadership and financial planning and management, to name a few.

Alian Ollivierre, Executive Director and Founder of I am a Girl commented: “We couldn’t be happier to maintain the relationship with Scotiabank that we have had over the past three years now. Their dedication to the continual development of girls and youth, really emphasizes how important social responsibility can be to communities and countries. I Am A Girl NGO has been better able to ensure that our older girls are starting off their young adult lives as more financially savvy and aware, while also resourcing in key areas to ensure our girls don’t just graduate from secondary school, but go on to higher levels of education. For that reason, we and our girls are super thankful not only for the funds to aid with those goals, but also to all the staff and mentorship that the Scotiabank team has provided!”

Suzette Armoogam – Shah, Managing Director, Scotiabank Barbados expressed the Bank’s delight in continuing and deepening its partnership with the NGO.

“The team at I am a Girl NGO has such passion and dedication to helping support young women and girls. This is directly aligned to our focus of equipping young people with life skills and helping them to complete school, in order to bolster employment prospects, life opportunities, and financial success. I am also very proud that as we strengthen our partnership, our employees have become even more involved in helping shape the lives of 75 girls involved in the programme.”