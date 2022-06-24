Scotiabank Barbados among 2022 Best Workplaces in Caribbean | Loop Barbados

Scotiabank Barbados has been recognised as one of the best workplaces in the region.

The Barbados branch was certified as one of the Best Workplaces in the Caribbean according to the 2022 list generated by the Great Place to Work Institute.

This year’s awards were given to companies who have been able to maintain an environment and culture of trust, and sound practices to continue to overcome the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, Scotiabank continued to provide employees with key resources to support their total wellbeing, physical and mental health and career development. Most notably, in May, the Bank expanded its Parental Leave Benefits, thereby moving maternity leave from 15 weeks to 16 weeks, paternity leave from seven days to four weeks and including Adoption and Gestational Surrogacy Eligibility.

Managing director of Scotiabank Barbados, Suzette Armoogan-Shah stated that the award “gives a true representation of the bank from the employee perspective”.

“This is the first time we have been certified as a Great Place to Work, and what makes it even more exciting is that this award is employee-driven and gives a true representation of the Bank from the employee perspective. We have made great steps in continuing to create a culture where every employee feels supported, valued and respected,” she commented.