Lawmen are at the scene of a fatal accident along President Kennedy Drive, St Michael.

Police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss has confirmed that a 25-year-old male has died.

About 7:45 pm, the Police Operations Control Room received a report that a motor vehicle with four occupants and a scooter collided.

The deceased, who was riding the scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More details to come.