Science Summer Camp starts Monday, July 22

Members of the public are advised that the annual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Summer Camp, hosted by the Ministry of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology (MIST), will be held from Monday, July 22, to Friday, August 23, 2024.

The camp is open to boys and girls aged six to 11, and will take place at The St Michael School, Martindales Road, St Michael, Monday to Friday, from 9:00am to 3:00pm each day.

Campers will participate in fun and exciting science and technology-based activities. These activities will include science experiments, robotics, coding, and weekly tours.

Persons may sign up via the online registration form, which is available at https://eforms.gov.bb/f/StemSummerCamp2024, or ncst.barbados.gov.bb.

(GIS).