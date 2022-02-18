Schools used as isolation centres blessed ahead of reopening | Loop Barbados

The five Government schools which were temporarily assigned as isolation centres were blessed by religious leaders on Thursday ahead of the February 21 start of face-to-face classes.

Orchestrated by the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Senator Reverend John Rogers of the Anglican Church conducted services of blessing at the Christ Church Foundation School, Blackman and Gollop Primary School, Lester Vaughan Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Catholic priest Father Clement Paul led prayers at the Daryll Jordon Secondary School and Queen’s College.

Over at Christ Church Foundation, principal David McCarthy thanked education officials for the blessing service as the school prepares to reopen to its 1,100 students ad 68 teachers on Monday. He also added that parents are “eager” to recommence physical classes.