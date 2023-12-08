Schools to close next week for Christmas break Loop Barbados

Public schools across Barbados will close for the Christmas holidays as the Michaelmas School Term (Term I) comes to an end.

Students’ last day of school will be Thursday, December 14, while teachers will proceed on vacation on Friday, December 15. The break will last for three weeks.

The Hilary Term (Term II) will begin on Monday, January 8, 2024, for teachers, and for students on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

During that time, there will also be a mid-term break on Thursday, February 22, and Friday, February 23, 2024. The 13-week term will be marked by a number of sporting activities and events at institutions across the island.

The term ends on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5, for students and teachers, respectively.