Schools to close next Thursday for summer break

Members of the public are advised that public schools will go on summer break next week.

The last day of school for students will be Thursday, July 11, while for teachers it will be Friday, July 12.

The 2024 summer holiday will last for nine weeks, until Friday, September 13, 2024.

The new school year begins with a planning week for teachers from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13. Students will then return to the classroom on Monday, September 16.

The Michaelmas Term (Term I) will run for 13 weeks, ending for students on Thursday, December 12, and for teachers on Friday, December 13.

During this term, Teachers’ Professional Day will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, while mid-term break will take place October 31 to November 1, 2024.

(GIS).