Schools to close early – Islandwide power outage Loop Barbados

It has been confirmed that schools will close early today, Thursday, September 21, 2023.

Schools are closed as of 1:30pm.

The Cabinet of Barbados has taken the decision and has already communicated to schools and departments that business will close with effect from 1.30 pm as a result of the islandwide power outage

Barbados Light and Power Company Ltd (BLPC) is aware of the outage and investigating the cause to rectify the issue.

In a notice on the BLPC socials, it stated that crews are working to safely restore power as soon as possible.

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared with the confirmation from schools about the closure. In the more recent update it includes the decision from government.