Schools closing for Christmas break next week | Loop Barbados

Public schools will close for the Christmas holidays next week.

For students, the last day of the Michaelmas term will be Thursday, December 16 while it will be December 17 for teachers.

Three weeks have been allotted for the vacation.

The Hilary Term (Term 11) begins for teachers on Monday, January 10, 2022 while students will return on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

A mid-term break is scheduled for February 24 to 25.

The 13-week Hilary term will end on Thursday, April 7, for students, and Friday, April 8, for teachers.