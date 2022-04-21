Schools cleaned and fixed! One more school plant to be worked on | Loop Barbados

It’s not business as usual, but Education Minister Kay McConney was most pleased to report that to date, “Every school has now had face-to-face instruction at some level”.

Delivering remarks during a press conference this evening, she said that despite this accomplishment, the ministry is not resting on its laurels but doing all things possible to make this transition “smooth”.

“We would all wish that there was more and in those situations where capacity has limited our ability to bring back all of the students to face-to-face school every day, understand that our ministry is as anxious as the rest of the country to ensure that we get back there. We are making every effort to move there as quickly as possible.”

Referring to the road map made public by her ministry, she said that any concerns which may have popped have been addressed and tackled head-on and quickly.

“It [the road map] has generally been followed and where principals and teachers have had questions, I am proud to say that usually within 24 hours and at most 48 hours, officers of the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Studies, we have gotten back to those principals and teachers with either clarification or guidance. Safety protocols were generally followed, sanitising, the masks, social distancing, even at satellite locations, they received additional resources to support their effort.

“Consultations with our educational partners, including our ministry of health and wellness continued and we held between February 21, 2022, and today, approximately 10 formal meetings and a number of informal conversations to move us to where we needed to be.”

Fixes and cleanings underway

At today’s conference streamed from Ilaro Court, the minister also happily confirmed that numerous concerns over infrastructure that needed to be addressed are almost a thing of the past.

With a smile, the minister reported, “I’m happy to say that we have completed the capital works on 25 out 26 of the secondary schools where we intended so to do. There is one school that is now to be completed.

“Electrical upgrades and audio-visual and IT resources have significantly been enhanced at a number of the schools. Seven primary schools in particular have been completed and this is part of a staged progression toward completing all primary and secondary schools in terms of what they will need to assist us in integrating technology in classrooms.”

And she said that industrial cleaning in over 81 public schools and 11 private facilities was completed.