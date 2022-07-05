School year ends July 14 | Loop Barbados

Public schools will close for the summer holiday next week.

The last day at school for students will be Thursday, July 14, while teachers will proceed on the eight-week vacation after Friday, July 15.

Following the long vacation, the School Year 2022-2023 will begin for teachers on Monday, September 12, with a planning week that runs until Friday, September 16. Students will return to classes on Monday, September 19.

According to the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, there will be 38 weeks of instruction for the new school year.

The Michaelmas Term (Term I) will run for 13 weeks, ending for students on Thursday, December 13, and for teachers on Friday, December 14. During this term, there will be Teachers’ Professional Day, occurring on Friday, October 21.

The Hilary Term (Term II), which starts at the beginning of 2023, will be for 13 weeks, beginning Monday, January 9, for teachers, and Tuesday, January 10, for students. There will be a mid-term break from February 23 to 24. The term ends on Wednesday, April 5, and Thursday, April 6, for students and teachers, respectively.

Term III, known as the Trinity Term, will last for 12 weeks. Teachers will begin on Monday, April 24, while students will be back in the classroom on Tuesday, April 25. There will be a mid-term break on May 26. It will end on Thursday, July 13, for students, and on Friday, July 14, for teachers.