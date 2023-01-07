School resumes for Lawrence T Gay students at different locations Loop Barbados

The students of Lawrence T Gay Memorial will continue the second term of the 2022/23 school year at different locations.

The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training has indicated that all students who were accommodated at the school’s Spooner’s Hill location during Term 1 will return. However, Class Two and Class Three students will resume at the The Church of Christ the King, Rock Dundo, St Michael. Class Four students will continue classes at the Sharon Moravian Church Hall in St Thomas, and Reception students will be accommodated at Grace Hill Moravian Church at Spooner’s Hill, St Michael.

The Ministry of Education will continue to provide transportation, as required, to shuttle students to The Church of Christ the King and Sharon Moravian Church Hall.

Parents/guardians who are desirous of accessing transportation for their children/wards are advised to have them report to the school’s Spooners’ Hill location by 7:45 am.

The Ministry asks for the cooperation of parents and guardians as they continue to investigate the possible sources of the reported offensive odour.