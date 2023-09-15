School monitors transition to teaching assistants Loop Barbados

Starting next week, there will be teaching assistants at nursery, primary and special needs schools across the island.

Thursday afternoon, during a post-Cabinet briefing at Ilaro Court, Acting Prime Minister, Santia Bradshaw announced that the new post was created, following the astounding response to the school monitors assigned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Cabinet has agreed that those 220 monitors that were deployed across the nursery, the primary and special needs institutions of this country, that those persons will now transition to a position referred to as a school assistant,” she declared.

“We also recognise that some of them during the period were inspired to go and take up courses in childcare. Many of them bought very glowing reports from the principals as well, indicating that there was clearly a need for us to create a position within the Ministry of Education that would allow for the continuation of their role, even if in a different way,” said the Acting Prime Minister.

Bradshaw told local media that the teaching assistants have received training in basic childcare and will be integrated into the system when the school term begins.

She added that the teaching assistant will take on several responsibilities including supervising students before and after school, helping with the creation of teaching aids, preparing classrooms for classes, helping teachers with programmes et cetera.

“We want them to help to continue to promote those personal but also interpersonal habits in our children, to assist the teachers with the routine and matters relating to education.”

“I know that many of them enjoy working with children and have really taken to the role that was created for them, and we do feel that in support of the teaching profession, that this is again, a necessary thing for us to do not just for them, but also for the children of this country,” Bradshaw stressed.