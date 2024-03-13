School boy rushed to hospital after attack in Six Roads Loop Barbados

For the second time this week, a school boy has been harmed physically and seriously after being attacked by fellow schoolmates.

This time, the incidence of violence happened in Six Roads, St Philip, when the secondary school closed early due to a temporary environmental concern.

Communications Consultant for the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Gaynelle Marshall issued a statement saying that the victim was a fifth form male student who reportedly intervened in an apparent case of bullying. For his valiant efforts he unfortunately sustained a serious head injury. He was initially treated at the nearby Polyclinic, but subsequent complications led to him being transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. He is still being monitored.

The incident happened off of the school compound yesterday, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 2 pm, in the Six Roads area sometime after students had been dismissed early for the day due to the negative impact of smoke emanating from a nearby location.

The police, principal and other school administrators went to the scene, where two male students were identified as the attackers.

While the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training awaits further updates on the condition of the young student, it joins the nation in appealing for an end to the pockets of violence rearing its head among the school population.

The Ministry will also provide the space for the principal, the Board of Management, and the Police Service to continue its investigation, and make the appropriate decision with regards to the fate of the two students accused of inflicting the injuries.

Classes at the school were to resume today Wednesday, March 13, 2024.