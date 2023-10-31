School Attendance Officers have the right to question, pickup students Loop Barbados

Parents are being put on notice that prosecution is possible if they fail to send their children to school Monday to Friday during the hours of 9am and 3pm when classes should be in session.

Barbados has four school attendance officers whose remit is to ensure that the nation’s citizens of school age are in their registered educational institutions during the mandatory hours.

Tasked with the responsibility, the officers carryout the laws of Barbados as written in the Education Act to the letter.

To this end, students from nursery up to secondary school, and their parents and guardians are warned that failure to attend school and comply with School Attendance Officers if approached or warned, come with serious consequences.

The reminder comes from the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT).

School Attendance Officer Errol Boyce said:

“The law allows the school attendance officer to stop any child who appears to be of school age and is not in school and question any child as to 1. their age, 2. name and address, 3. the school at which they are registered, 4. the reason for their absence…

“Where a child fails to give satisfactory reason for their absence from school, School Attendance Officers can take the child to one of the following – home or to the school at which they believe the child is registered or should be registered.”

Boyce also said that the officers are mandated by law to report the absence from school to the Chief Education Officer.

“The School Attendance Officer shall enquire in every case of failure of a child of compulsory school age of which he is made aware or when requested to do so, by or on behalf of the Chief Education Officer or a principal of the school. During the initial stages of the investigations, parents of the informed of the consequences of nonattendance for their child or ward and are given reasonable time to ensure compliance.”

However, he stressed that failure to comply is not taken lightly and could end with a parent or guardian before the law courts.

“The School Attendance Officer shall give any parent whose child is of compulsory school age not attending school as required – 1. a written warning of the consequences of the failure to send the child to school and 2. a written notice requiring the parent or legal guardian to send the child to school with effect from the following day, following the date of notice.

“Failing compliance, the parent of guardian may be prosecuted,” Boyce asserted.