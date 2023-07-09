Scholarships in the pipeline for students to study Marine subjects Loop Barbados

The Ministry of Education is working towards training young persons in Barbados to better prepare them for careers in the blue economy.

Speaking during the Barbados Fisheries Open Day held on Friday, July 7, 2023, Minister of Environment, National Beautification and the Blue and Green Economy Adrian Forde explained that job opportunities within the blue economy are vastly growing, as he rallied for a new fisheries policy.

“The blue environment and the opportunities within the blue environment are limitless,” the Minister professed.

“And what have we said as a government as it relates to the whole fisheries dimension? What have we said? That there must be a fisheries policy, a new policy that seeks to engage young people at every single sphere of development in terms of training and the ability to train our young people in our blue environment in areas that were never thought about 60 or 70 years ago.

“The areas I am talking about are oceanography, marine biology, deep-sea biology, zoology, shipwright and marine mechanical engineering, marine travel lift operator, marine archaeology, marine seismologists, naval architecture, underwater sculpturing and photography.”

Queen’s College student Faith Greaves helps Joseph Weekes and Mia Clarke from the Center for Resourse Management and Environmental Studies [CERMES] with a scuba diving demonstration.

Minister Forde urged the students who were present to grasp the opportunities which will be made available to them.

“I am encouraging those young persons who are listening to me today to take hold of those opportunities we are going to provide in terms of having that policy framework that will assist you.”

“We are going to ensure that they are those scholarships through the Ministry of Education. We are going to ensure as a government that we have scholarships in this country that will seek to build out Barbados in a sustainable development way; scholarships that will seek to empower people to go and study those disciplines that will help mitigate this country from the vigours that we face. Marine archeology and oceanography, those types of things must become the new part of the Bajan vernacular,” he asserted.