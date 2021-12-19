Scams and schemes warning: Straughn does not endorse Bitcoin Generator | Loop Barbados

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn is distancing himself from rumours that he is associated with or endorses persons investing in something called ‘Bitcoin Generator’.

The minister earlier this year spoke to Loop News on the topic of blessing circles and urged Barbadians not to get caught up in the appeal of supposed quick winfalls of cash.

the intent is really to defraud you or any monies you provide to these entities

In a press conference on Saturday (December 18) after learning that his name was being mixed with the promotion of a Bitcoin Generator, he told the country that there has been some misinformation circulating.

“I speak specifically in relation to a story, fake news, whatever you want to call it in relation to love the last few days, that sought to associate myself with some type of scheme called Bitcoin Generator or something of that sort.

“And while I can say to Barbadians that bitcoin is a legitimate form of cryptocurrency which is used t be able to help leverage digital assets, I want to assure Barbadians, that first and foremost I have no knowledge on relation to Bitcoin Generator, as far as I’m aware it is false and the extent to which persons, whether it is pyramid schemes or the like, these schemes are designed in a way to give some measure of credibility to their exercise and I know that at this particular Yuletide season that persons will want to be able to provide an environment for their families and to be able to see where they can get resources, I really, really want to encourage Barbadians not to provide any information to any of these entities that are seeking to somehow associate, not just myself, but certainly other members of government where we have seen memes being circulated in the public domain of certain social media platforms purporting to promote the issuing of grants or anything of that nature. The precise intent is to capture your information to be able to use it certainly to your detriment.”

Recognising that schemes seem more rampant at this time, he also shared that where possible, government will go after these scammers.

“This has continued to galvanise and gain pace within the context of the last few weeks, and I can only reinforce to Barbadians that no matter the circumstances that you may face that the decisions that you make with your own personal finances are important and the extent to which persons may seek to lure you in to some scheme, I think you need to be able to exercise some restraint with respect to that matter and just rest assured that the government of Barbados will be seeking ensure that wherever these scams, schemes are perpetrated that we will try as much as possible to find these persons and to have them brought before the law courts.”

In the past the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) has too warned locals against participating in these schemes because of the low success rate in trying to legally attain lost monies or to have funds refunded or returned if the perps are identified and caught.

Despite such, Minister Straughn said this was but one of the matters of “particular importance” to this administration this holiday season.

And he said that going forward in this climate, there is a high possibility that we will see “more and more” of these wealth schemes and fake news, but he wants persons to exercise restraint “no matter how your personal financial circumstances may be, I want to encourage you not to fall for these schemes…

“I strongly encourage Barbadians not to participate in any of this activity because the intent is really to defraud you or any monies you provide to these entities…desist from these things!”